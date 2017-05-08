New Zealand Tax Disputes and Litigation Law Firm of the Year

Monday, 8 May, 2017 - 16:48

For the second year running, Russell McVeagh has been named New Zealand Tax Disputes and Litigation Firm of the Year at the International Tax Review's Asia Tax Awards in Singapore.

As New Zealand's leading tax disputes practice, Russell McVeagh remains at the forefront of New Zealand’s most significant tax disputes and litigation, and in the past year has represented taxpayers in several proceedings before the courts (including in matters involving alleged tax avoidance, capital-revenue, depreciation and transfer pricing) as well as in a range of tax matters at audit stage.