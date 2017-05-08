Gallagher Bassett launches Catastrophe Response division

|
Gallagher Bassett has launched our Catastrophe Response division. The Brisbane-based team has recently doubled in size to assist in the delivery of claims management following the damage caused by the category four Cyclone Debbie.
Considering Voxy covers important industry information of the business and finance industry, our announcement regarding catastrophe response is relevant to your audience. We’d also like to offer some quotes from Damien Gilhooley, our General Manager of Catastrophe Response.
Please find below a secure link to the media release. We are happy to provide you with further detail surrounding the launch.
https://www.gallagherbassett.com.au/app/uploads/2017/05/Market-Release-Gallagher-Bassett-Consolidates-Catastrophe-Response-Services.pdf
