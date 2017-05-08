Auckland councillors at risk of breaking pre-election pledge on rates

Monday, 8 May, 2017 - 17:22

Mayor Phil Goff's revised proposal for a targeted rate on motels and hotels, expected to raise $17-18 million, is equivalent to a rates increase of 1.1% across the whole of Auckland, according to analysis by the Auckland Ratepayers' Alliance.

Ratepayers Alliance spokesperson Jo Holmes says, "Half of the current councillors pledged that they would not vote for measures which increase total rates by more than 2% per year. This tourism levy alone will increase rates revenue by 1.1%. If any support this measure, in addition to any other of the proposals to increase rates, they will be in clear violation of their pledges."

"Mayor Goff’s proposed rates increase of 2.5% will bring the total rates increase to 3.6% if the proposed targeted rate goes through too."

"Mr Goff is trying to justify this new motel-hotel rate as recompense for the accommodation sector benefits created by ATEED. In fact, independent research from the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research (NZIER) has shown that the Auckland accommodation sector only receives 9% of the financial benefit of tourism."

"What is unfair is that Aucklanders elected a new Mayor and Councillors standing on platforms to get wasteful spending under control and reprioritise spending into quality services and infrastructure. Instead, all we are seeing is determination to grow their empire, hike rates, and invent more ways to reach deeper into our pockets."