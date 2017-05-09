Moving a dairy herd?

Tuesday, 9 May, 2017 - 06:46

It’s a familiar date in the dairying diary, Moving Day, and here’s what herd owners need to know to meet their NAIT and TBfree requirements when moving their dairy herd to a new farm.

Update contact details and record stock movements in NAIT

Check the TB status and testing requirements of the destination area

Correctly complete an animal status declaration (ASD) form when shifting stock and ensure this is provided to the next person in charge

Make sure that stock shifting from a TBfree Movement Control Area have a pre-movement TB test up to 60 days before the move.

"We know that Moving Day is a busy time of the year but it is important that farmers understand and meet both their NAIT and TBfree programme obligations," says OSPRI CEO Michelle Edge.

NAIT data is used to trace the movements of potentially infected stock, both on and off farm, so the source of the disease can be identified and special TB testing programmes established to contain the infection. As long as contact details and location are up to date, OSPRI can call when a herd is due for a TB test.

For more help, herd owners can go to: ospri.co.nz or phone 0800 482 463.