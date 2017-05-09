NZIER's Shadow Board's views on OCR broadly unchanged

Tuesday, 9 May, 2017 - 10:52

NZIER’s Monetary Policy Shadow Board continues to recommend the Reserve Bank leaves the Official Cash Rate on hold this Thursday at 1.75 percent. Similarly, the Shadow Board again sees a tightening bias as appropriate.

"Annual CPI inflation has lifted back within the Reserve Bank’s 1-3 percent target band. Although this lift in headline inflation was largely driven by higher food and fuel prices, there are signs underlying inflation is also rising. Activity indicators also show continued momentum in the New Zealand economy" said Christina Leung, Senior Economist at NZIER.

"Nonetheless, the Shadow Board recommends the Reserve Bank continues to leave the OCR at 1.75 percent this Thursday. With heightened geopolitical risks abroad and signs of some easing in housing demand here in New Zealand, we expect the Reserve Bank to keep the OCR on hold until mid-2018 before embarking on a measured tightening cycle."

The Shadow Board’s average recommended interest rate remained steady at 1.84 percent.

Carolyn Luey

The RBNZ ought to hold the OCR, even though jobs numbers and inflation have ticked up. MYOB’s most recent Business Monitor Survey of SME owners found a slight softening of confidence in the sector, which we wouldn’t want to see exacerbated. We expect the Governor will signal rises are coming sooner rather than later, but a slowdown in Auckland house price increases has probably removed the immediate need to put the brakes on.

Arthur Grimes

No comment.

Michael Gordon

We see the risks for inflation as roughly balanced. The economy is not running at a pace that suggests a risk of overheating, and higher mortgage rates have already had a meaningful dampening impact on house prices and consumer spending.

Kirk Hope

No comment.

Viv Hall

After taking due account of recent temporary influences on CPI inflation, I'm recommending no change to the OCR but shading upwards my probability of an OCR increase. Timing for the latter is not yet determinable with any degree of certainty.

Craig Egbert

While we can see why the cash rate might be kept where it is we, equally, do not share the central bank’s view that risks to the outlook are evenly balanced. We believe inflationary risks continue to rise, warranting a formal tightening bias.

Dave Taylor

No comment.

Prasanna Gai

No comment.

Zoe Wallis

Inflation is now very comfortably back in RBNZ’s target band but price pressure remains concentrated in certain sectors. Expect to see a period of stability in the OCR before gradual rate hikes start in H2 2018. A further sustained depreciation in the NZ TWI could necessitate hikes sooner, but for now a softer growth profile is expected to keep inflation tracking at around 2%.

