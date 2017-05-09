Tourism’s big event starts today

Tuesday, 9 May, 2017 - 11:25

Around 1200 international and New Zealand delegates have arrived in Auckland to attend TRENZ 2017 (9-12 May), the tourism industry’s annual showcase, worth tens of millions of dollars to the country.

TRENZ is the $35 billion tourism industry’s biggest and most important and influential trade event, bringing together hundreds of international travel and tourism Buyers to negotiate new business deals with several hundred leading New Zealand tourism operators.

"This year we have 377 Buyers from 29 markets, ranging from traditional visitor markets like Australia, the USA, UK and Japan to newer, emerging visitor markets, such as Indonesia, Brazil and India," says Chris Roberts, Chief Executive of Tourism Industry Aotearoa, which manages TRENZ.

He says TRENZ is a business version of speed dating.

"These are the most influential Buyers in terms of sending visitors to New Zealand. Over the next three days, they will hold around 15,000 15-minute meetings with the tourism operators, which will result in tens of millions of dollars worth of new business for the country’s tourism industry.

"These Buyers have travelled here to discover new and exciting tourism products and experiences that they can sell to consumers in their home markets, and to strengthen existing relationships.

"Over 95% of Buyers at last year’s TRENZ told us this event is more important than any other market and purchasing activities they undertake, and 80% expect the amount of business they do with New Zealand’s tourism industry to increase as a result of their TRENZ attendance."

TRENZ 2017, which is being held in The Cloud and Shed 10 on Auckland’s waterfront, will also inject an estimated $2 million into the local economy, including accommodation, transport, meals, functions and the hundreds of thousands of dollars spent staging the event, says Mr Roberts.

"TRENZ is an invaluable opportunity for the Auckland host region to raise its profile with international Buyers, and the 40 international and domestic media who will attend this year’s event.

"Hosting TRENZ in the traditionally quieter month of May is an added bonus, helping smooth out seasonality, which is a key tourism industry goal."