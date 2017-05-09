Spark introduces ‘Data Lovers’ packs as more customers opt for apps

Tuesday, 9 May, 2017 - 11:36

Spark has launched two new prepay ‘Data Lovers’ packs to cater for the growing popularity of calling and messaging apps which use data rather than minutes and text. Data amounts across both Spark and Skinny’s range of prepay packs have also been increased.

Spark GM Prepay, Ross Parker, said, "With the rise of messaging and calling apps, and the emergence of ‘super apps’ like WeChat that let users message, phone and video call using data, we’re seeing increasing demand from our customers for more data. In parallel to this, more and more customers don’t really want or need minutes and texts. So we’re introducing two data-only plans and increasing data across our range of existing prepaid plans.

The new Data Lover packs run on four-weekly cycles and come with 1.5GB data for $20 or 4.5GB data for $40. Each pack also includes Spotify Premium, 1GB free Wi-fi, and 1GB of Socialiser data for use on Facebook, Spotify and Twitter.

Parker explains, "For customers who almost exclusively use apps such as WhatsApp, Messenger and social media platforms to keep in touch with friends and family, a data-only plan could be just what they’ve been looking for, especially when combined with the additions of 1GB free WiFi at over 1000 Spark hotspots nationwide, 1GB mobile data for use on Facebook, Spotify and Twitter, and Spotify Premium."