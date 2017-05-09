Auckland Transport recognised at Procurement Excellence Awards

Tuesday, 9 May, 2017 - 13:18

Auckland Transport has been recognised for its procurement success at the EY New Zealand Procurement Excellence Awards.

The City Rail Link won the Sustainability Project of the Year and AT’s Procurement Manager for Infrastructure, Dave Colquhoun was a finalist in the Procurement Professional of the Year award.

The judges say the CRL, New Zealand’s largest and most complex infrastructure project, "has been designed to the highest sustainability standards, standards unprecedented in New Zealand, with the design being recognised as ‘leading’ by the Infrastructure Sustainability Council of Australasia.

"The challenge to the team was to develop and embed these standards at the procurement stage across a project comprising eight different contracts. Taking learnings from the first contracting processes and expanding traditional notions of environmentally friendly outcomes to consider long-term social outcomes, we have no doubt that under the guidance of their procurement team with a focus on sustainability design, the CRL will be constructed and managed to the highest standards."

Auckland Transport Chief Executive David Warburton says the award shows how much importance is put on sustainability and procurement.

"From the design right through procurement and construction, sustainability is always at the forefront of AT’s work. I want to acknowledge AT’s Principal Sustainability Advisor Liz Root and all of the CRL team’s hard work and their commitment to building this project to world-class standards."

Mr Warburton says, "Dave Colquhoun continues to lead on a range of procurement initiatives in his role as Procurement Manager Infrastructure which have raised the standard for procurement at Auckland Transport and delivered sustainable change and outcomes which will have real impact."

CRL Project Director Chris Meale says this is a great result for the procurement team, and reflects the hard work and careful thought that has gone into making sure our aspiration that CRL sets the benchmark for sustainable infrastructure in New Zealand is achieved.

"Procurement is a key tool for embedding sustainability into the supply chain, and we are seeing the results already with the work underway in Britomart and Albert Street achieving "Leading" design ratings from the Infrastructure Sustainability Council of Australia.

"The scale of the CRL means that the project has the potential to be a game changer in the industry. The team is focused on making sure procurement packages for the remaining CRL works build on the great things already achieved."