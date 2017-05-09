Bridgestone NZ renews partnership with Mobil Lubricants

Tuesday, 9 May, 2017 - 15:57

Bridgestone New Zealand and Allied Lubricants NZ (Authorised Distributor of Mobil Lubricants in NZ) have renewed their motor oil supply agreement, extending a relationship that has been in place since 2013.

The agreement sees Allied Lubricants supplying Mobil motor oils to all Bridgestone Select stores across the country bringing together two premium brands.

Partnering with Mobil Lubricants gives Bridgestone’s customers the assurance their engines are well lubricated for the journey ahead. While there are several service package options, selecting B Select’s premium oil change is a great way to ensure excellent engine wear protection, cleanliness and protection in all temperatures.

Announcement of this important renewal with Bridgestone NZ comes at an exciting time for Mobil Lubricants, as recently they have confirmed sponsorship partnerships with Red Bull Racing in F1 and Mobil 1 HSV Racing Team in V8 Supercar. This strong global and regional involvement in motorsport includes engineering support to develop next-generation high performance lubricants. So Bridgestone NZ customers can look forward to ongoing product development that takes lubrication benefits from the track to the road.

"The renewal of this partnership maintains our commitment to top quality service and industry leading products. Mobil motor oils has a proven track record of performance, which aligns with our premium Bridgestone Select brand," Bridgestone New Zealand Director John Staples said.

"Utilising Allied Lubricants nationwide supply chain, we are able to deliver on our commitment to providing comprehensive vehicle servicing solutions to customers right across the country."

A subsidiary of New Zealand company, HWR Group, Allied Lubricants offers industry leading lubrication solutions as a nimble, flexible local business, backed by a world class product range.

Allied Lubricants has been supplying quality lubricants across the nation for 10 years, boasting nationwide logistics and a dedicated local team providing technical expertise and support.

"We are proud to once again align our brand with Bridgestone Select stores across New Zealand," Allied Lubricants General Manager Glen Paterson said.

"At Allied Lubricants, we share Bridgestone’s commitment to delivering globally renowned products and outstanding local service, ensuring peace of mind for our customers."