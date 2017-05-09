Auckland Airport announces fund to support tourism businesses

Tuesday, 9 May, 2017 - 16:40

Auckland Airport today opened applications for its fifth annual round of Tourism Development Grants at the airport’s International Travel Summit in Auckland.

The $100,000 fund will support initiatives that provide seasonal products targeting New Zealand’s international tourism markets.

The 2017 investment consists of two $50,000 grants that will be awarded to support the creation, development or ‘clustering’ of tourism experiences that will attract international visitors in shoulder seasons.

"Five years into this tourism grants programme, we are pleased with how the industry continues to respond so enthusiastically to it," says Auckland Airport Acting General Manager Aeronautical Commercial Scott Tasker.

"Tourism is clearly a vibrant and vital industry for New Zealand, offering huge economic benefits to the wider community and with recent data showing how tourism has now become New Zealand’s top export earner, we’re excited to see this year’s innovative proposals and how they will build on this success."

Previous grant recipients include NZ Wine, TIME Unlimited, Explore Group, Ngati Whatua Orakei, YHA, Sachie’s Kitchen, Bularangi Motorbikes and Xtreme Destinations Ltd.

Mr Tasker says they are looking for entries that demonstrate a clear vision for new tourism products and offer outstanding seasonal and country wide travel experiences.

He says the Airport has a particular interest this year in applications that demonstrate a ‘clustering’ of tourism products, that bring together a group of operators to offer a product or experience enabling travellers to explore more of New Zealand.

"What we hope to do is fund tourism initiatives that seasonally package products and help create demand across the year, but especially in our low and shoulder seasons."

Applications close on 30 June 2017. For more information go to www.corporate.aucklandairport.co.nz/travel-summit/grants