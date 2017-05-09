Inland Revenue begins consultation on new structure

Tuesday, 9 May, 2017 - 16:47

Inland Revenue’s transformation enters a new phase today with the opening of staff consultation on the implementation of a new structure for the department.

The new structure sees much of Inland Revenue (IR) reorganised into three new groups - two Customer and Compliance Services groups, one for individual taxpayers, families and micro business customers, and the other for small, medium and significant business taxpayers.

The third of the new groups will be the Information and Intelligence Services group.

The consultation focuses on the proposed structure of the new groups, new roles, and the way staff may be transitioned into them. Consultation with all staff begins today. Staff will have the opportunity to provide comment on the proposals and consultation ends on 29 May.

Inland Revenue Commissioner Naomi Ferguson said there had been a comprehensive programme of communications about the changes at IR over the last year or so.

"A lot of support is being offered to staff to help them make the changes and be part of the new organisation," she said. "And we’re investing a great deal in developing their skills and abilities to help them better serve our taxpayer customers.

"The proposed new structure is all about bringing IR closer to customers by organising our front line services around them.

"We need to be much more closely aligned with both the domestic and business lives our customers lead and this new structure reflects that. We’re making these big organisational changes, along with our IT systems changes, to be sure that IR’s people and processes deliver on our promise to make tax simpler and easier for New Zealanders."