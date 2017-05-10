Unisys Corporation announces new leadership

Wednesday, 10 May, 2017 - 10:24

Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced the appointment of Mark Sabotti to lead the company’s Life Sciences and Healthcare practice in Asia Pacific. The region represented 14 percent of the company’s global revenue in 2016.

In his new role, Mark will lead the expansion of Unisys’ business in the life sciences and healthcare sector in Asia Pacific, by introducing our new industry-specific solutions focused on mobile security, workspace technology, medical device management, applications, cloud and digital transformation.

"In Asia Pacific we have an established footprint supporting some of the world’s largest pharmaceutical and life sciences companies operating in our region. Mark’s appointment will help us grow this business at a local level," said Tony Windever, vice president and general manager, Unisys Asia Pacific.

Mark brings deep experience delivering consulting and professional services to life sciences, healthcare and pharmaceutical organisations across Australia, the U.S. and Europe leading industry practices at CSC, IBM and BT.

"This is an exciting time to join Unisys," said Mark Sabotti. "Healthcare organisations, and the professionals working in them, are faced with a constant challenge to drive innovations in patient care, while also managing increasing pressures on cost management, compliance, and information security. With a strong investment in this industry, Unisys is positioning itself well to support current client demand, while also leading the digital transformation of our life sciences and healthcare clients in Asia Pacific."

About Unisys

Unisys is a global information technology company that specializes in providing industry-focused solutions integrated with leading-edge security to clients in the government, financial services and commercial markets. Unisys offerings include security solutions, advanced data analytics, cloud and infrastructure services, application services and application and server software. For more information, visit: www.unisys.com.

About Unisys Asia Pacific

In Asia Pacific, Unisys delivers services and solutions through subsidiaries in New Zealand, Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, The Philippines, Singapore, and Taiwan and through distributors or resellers in other countries in the region. For more information, visit www.unisys.co.nz.