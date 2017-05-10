E tu joins Australian manufacturing workers at protest

Wednesday, 10 May, 2017 - 10:28

Members of E tu will join a delegation of Australian manufacturing workers for a protest in Auckland today against a bid by Fletchers to cut working conditions for its Melbourne workforce.

The workers, who are members of the Australian Workers Union, are now into their 13 week of strike action over Fletcher's demands.

Members will form a picket line at Fletcher's head office at 810 Great South Road between 12.30pm and 1.30pm this afternoon.

E tu Industry Coordinator, Joe Gallagher says Fletchers has targeted penalty rates, hours of work and is trying to reduce the number of workers.

"We are calling on Fletcher's to get back to the bargaining table and stop stripping away workers' rights," says Joe.

"It's unacceptable to treat people like this. We are urging Fletcher's to let common sense prevail and to sort something out for these workers.

"We will not tolerate a New Zealand company treating its Australian workers with contempt, just as we would not tolerate an Australian company coming to New Zealand and treating New Zealand workers the same way."