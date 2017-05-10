Orion Health appoints Chief Financial Officer

Wednesday, 10 May, 2017 - 10:30

Orion Health (OHE:NZX/ASX) has today announced the appointment of a new Chief Financial Officer Mark Tisdel, who has over 25 years experience leading global Finance, HR, Legal and IT teams. Mr Tisdel is currently based in California, where he has been Senior Vice President and CFO at Model N, Inc. (MODN), a revenue management software company which provides solutions for the life science and high tech industries, and which trades on the NYSE. In this role Mr Tisdel drove the business redesign from an on-premise model to a SaaS model. Besides the CFO role at Model N, Mr. Tisdel was CFO of Spigit, Inc and Steelwedge, Inc., as well as holding various senior management roles at PeopleSoft, Inc.

Orion Health CEO, Ian McCrae, says Mr. Tisdel has extensive experience leading high-performing multi-disciplinary, mulitnational teams in the U.S. enterprise software sector.

"We are fortunate to have Mark join Orion Health at such a pivotal time in our business, as we drive to profitability during this financial year. In addition to his proven financial leadership skills, he has demonstrated capability in governance and investor relations."

Mr Tisdel says he is excited to be joining Orion Health at a time of great change in the global healthcare sector. "I look forward to working with Ian, the Board and Senior Leadership team as we position Orion Health as a company at the forefront of data-driven healthcare solutions."

Mr Tisdel will be moving to New Zealand to take up the role and officially starts in June 2017.

In addition to Mr Tisdel’s appointment as CFO, Orion Health has also announced its Chief Operating Officer Graeme Wilson, will be leaving his full time role with the company following a period of transition with Mr Tisdel and newly appointed Executive Vice President Sales, Marketing and Strategy Teri Thomas. Mr Wilson had expressed a desire to spend more time with his family, but will remain involved with Orion Health in a strategic advisory capacity.

Mr McCrae says Mr Wilson has provided an outstanding contribution to the company during his tenure and thanked him for his service. "Graeme has been an influential leader in our business and has been a tireless advocate of our mission to transform global healthcare. We respect his desire to spend more time with his family, but look forward to his further contribution to Orion Health in an advisory capacity."