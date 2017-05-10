Jamaica latest to learn from NZ property system

Wednesday, 10 May, 2017 - 10:33

We all know New Zealand is world leading when it comes to rugby and movies about hobbits, but its another achievement that has had countries as diverse as Jamaica, Malaysia and the Ivory Coast come visiting.

New Zealand is recognised by the World Bank as the best country in the world for registering property. Last week, Land Information New Zealand (LINZ), the agency responsible for our property system, hosted a delegation from Jamaica, the latest in a steady stream of visitors wanting to learn from our success.

Elizabeth Stair, Chief Executive Officer of the National Land Agency of Jamaica, says they had been looking at LINZ over the years.

While they had researched other countries, "New Zealand is the only one we’ve chosen to visit," Ms Stair says.

"You’re number one for registering land and you’re on the Torrens System like us."

LINZ’s Landonline system is a major factor in that number one ranking, and a draw card for these delegations. Introduced in 2000, it replaced a paper based, manual system for registering and managing changes to property titles and surveys. Now, every property sale, subdivision or development will go through Landonline at some point.

Jamaica like many other countries still uses a mainly paper-based land registration, and is planning to move to a more advanced electronic system.

LINZ Deputy Chief Executive CE Russell Turner, Property Rights, says that while kiwis might not realise it, the time it takes to transfer a property in New Zealand is relatively fast compared to many countries.

"Landonline has made our part of the property sale process much faster and easier - allowing lawyers and surveyors to register changes from their desktop," says Mr Turner

But while New Zealand might be number one, LINZ is not resting on its laurels. The agency is currently working to find a supplier for an improved system to replace Landonline. Dubbed Advanced Survey and Title Services or ASaTS, it will offer extra features that would make the system work better for lawyers and conveyencers, such as being usable on tablets and mobiles, and showing property boundaries in 3D