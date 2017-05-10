Grocery and liquor retailing lift card spending in April - Stats NZ

Wednesday, 10 May, 2017 - 11:31

Retail spending using electronic cards was $5 billion in April 2017, up $218 million (4.5 percent) from April 2016, Stats NZ said today.

When adjusted for seasonal effects, monthly retail card spending rose 1.1 percent in April 2017 compared with March 2017. The largest rise came from the consumables industry, up $42 million (2.2 percent). The consumables industry includes grocery and liquor retailing.

"The rise in retail card spending in April was driven by a record increase in grocery and liquor spending, which follows flat March and February months," business indicators senior manager Neil Kelly said. "This was the largest increase in grocery and liquor spending since the series began."

Spending rose in three of the six retail industries in April. The largest movements were:

consumables, up $42 million (2.2 percent)

durables, up $15 million (1.3 percent)

Core retail spending (which excludes the vehicle-related industries) rose 1.4 percent in April 2017, after an unchanged March 2017.

The total value of electronic card spending, including the two non-retail industries (services, and other non-retail), rose 0.5 percent in April 2017. This follows a 0.5 percent rise in March 2017.

Trends for the total, retail, and core retail series have generally been rising since these series began in October 2002.

Values are only available at the national level, and are not adjusted for price changes.