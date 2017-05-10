Warehouse Stationery ensuring a bright future for youngsters with cancer

Wednesday, 10 May, 2017 - 12:49

Warehouse Stationery ran a nationwide in-store campaign over March and April which raised over $83,000 for CanTeen, the organisation supporting young people living with cancer.

Customers were encouraged to add a dollar to their shopping bill. Shari French, General Manager of Community Relations for The Warehouse Group, says, "the partnership between Warehouse Stationery and CanTeen is a great fit with our focus on supporting education". "We are delighted that our generous customers related to this cause and that together we’ve been able to raise this amount of money which will make a difference to so many young people whose education has been affected by cancer," says Shari.

CanTeen currently supports over 1,800 young people nationwide affected by cancer, either their own cancer or that of a sibling or parent.

CanTeen Acting CEO Claudine Young says, "The impact that cancer has on a young person’s life doesn’t end after a young person leaves hospital or even at remission. Missing school or university for months at a time can have a life-long impact unless they catch up with their studies.

"Warehouse Stationery funds grants to provide whatever a young person needs to get their education back on track, whether that’s a laptop to study remotely at home or in hospital, extra tutorial hours to catch up their NCEA or university studies or even hearing aids to young people whose hearing has affected by their cancer treatment.

"We value our partnership with Warehouse Stationery enormously, because they are truly committed to supporting Kiwi communities and standing alongside young people dealing with cancer year after year. We are so grateful," says Claudine.

To find out more about CanTeen and their vital work, visit www.canteen.org.nz