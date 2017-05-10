KiwiRail launches the Great Journeys of NZ at TRENZ

Wednesday, 10 May, 2017 - 13:15

Some of New Zealand’s most beloved tourism experiences have been united under one brand, The Great Journeys of New Zealand.

The new name brings together four iconic New Zealand journeys that showcase the country’s diverse places and people:

The Northern Explorer train service, which runs through the heart of the North Island via the Central Plateau’s three volcanic peaks The Interislander Cook Strait ferry service between the North and South Islands, taking in the picturesque Marlborough Sounds

The TranzAlpine scenic railway, which traverses farmland, forests and the spectacular Southern Alps from the Pacific Ocean to the Tasman Sea

And the Coastal Pacific train journey along the east coast of the South Island, flanked by the Kaikoura Ranges on one side and the Pacific Ocean on the other (a service temporarily on hold while earthquake damage to the rail track is repaired).

All four internationally-acclaimed experiences, which together carry more than one million passengers a year, are owned and operated by New Zealand’s national rail operator KiwiRail.

"Each of our journeys has a distinctive flavour, but all embody the unique and authentic Kiwi character," says KiwiRail’s Group General Manager Sales and Commercial, Alan Piper.

"Everyone who travels with us is made to feel part of the family, so it made sense for us to bring all our services into one family too," says Mr Piper.

A new website, to be launched in the first week of June, will have information about all of The Great Journeys of New Zealand, for easy access by travel trade and consumers.

KiwiRail’s scenic rail and Interislander ferry journeys have traditionally been popular with New Zealand’s established visitor markets, such as Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States, but are increasingly being used by visitors from growing markets such as China.

There has been a lack of awareness among some potential visitors that they can be connected on one journey throughout the country, with KiwiRail offering both rail and ferry services.

"Internationally it makes sense to bring our services under one brand. We’ve found that while people are aware of some of our products, they aren’t familiar with our entire offering," says Mr Piper.

"The new brand pulls together all our products really nicely, and helps us reach the international market."

It also makes it easier for wholesalers and travel agents who are selling the product, he says.

"We know from our feedback that our customers love our journeys so we are investing in ensuring they continue to enjoy our excellent customer service and experiences as numbers grow," says Mr Piper.

Under the new umbrella, KiwiRail will look at new services and building capacity to meet rising numbers.

"Tourism in New Zealand is rapidly growing and we have the unique ability to take people to places which are otherwise inaccessible," says Mr Piper.