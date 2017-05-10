Entries open for NZ Tourism Awards 2017

Wednesday, 10 May, 2017 - 13:56

Entries open today for the prestigious New Zealand Tourism Awards 2017, with competition expected to be fierce given the record results the industry is achieving.

The awards programme celebrates individuals and organisations that are fast-tracking the industry towards its Tourism 2025 $41 billion annual revenue goal.

"Tourism now generates almost $35 billion annually and is New Zealand’s largest export industry, with earnings exceeding all forecasts. That growth is being supported by outstanding performance from tourism operators large and small in communities across the country, and we encourage them to enter," says Chris Roberts, Chief Executive of Tourism Industry Aotearoa (TIA) which runs the Awards.

"These are the industry’s premier awards and the winners provide a benchmark of excellence and inspiration to other tourism businesses.

"There are many benefits from entering, and for our winners there is also a generous package of prizes, with the Air New Zealand Supreme Tourism Award winner receiving international air travel of $10,000."

James Fitzgerald, Managing Director of Rotorua Canopy Tours, last year’s Air New Zealand Supreme Tourism Award winner, says: "Entering and winning the Awards has supercharged our business, with genuine once in a business lifetime opportunities."

There are three individual awards for tourism industry leaders across the generations, eight business awards and a People’s Choice award.

The winners will be announced at a gala Awards Dinner in Christchurch on 7 September 2017.

"We are delighted to be taking the Awards dinner to the gateway to the South Island, and are expecting lots of very competitive entries, given the industry’s incredible results over the past several years," says Mr Roberts.

For more information on New Zealand Tourism Awards categories, criteria and key dates, visit www.nztourismawards.org.nz