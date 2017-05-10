Strong March shows Wellington tourism back in growth - WREDA

Wednesday, 10 May, 2017 - 15:02

Latest data from Statistics New Zealand indicates Wellington’s visitor economy is returning to growth following a post-earthquake downturn. Released today, the Commercial Accommodation Monitor shows guest nights for March across the Wellington region were up by 3% compared with March 2016, the first month in overall growth since the November earthquake. Wellington Regional Economic Development Agency (WREDA) spokesperson David Perks said it was too early to say for sure if tourism in Wellington had completely recovered but that March was a positive indicator.

"International visitor numbers have maintained steady growth since November, it’s largely New Zealanders who have been missing. The best news is March shows Kiwis returning to Wellington in large numbers - in fact this March was one of the highest months on record for domestic guest nights in Wellington.

It’s a particularly remarkable result given Easter Weekend was in April this year, and March in 2016."

Mr Perks said the results showed Wellington’s tourism sector had responded positively to the events of November.

"All of us in Wellington’s visitor economy were aware that these events can cast a long shadow over demand. It was important to work together to minimise impact and accelerate recovery. WREDA responded by increasing our domestic promotional activity, and ensuring travel sellers in New Zealand and beyond knew that Wellington was open for business. At the same time, our local tourism operators and accommodation providers responded tremendously at a time of great pressure. Their investment in promoting visitation to Wellington has been hugely valuable and it’s great to see the numbers and dollars returning."

Mr Perks said the outlook for the sector was also positive.

"We do have issues of accommodation supply to manage, but there are new projects in the pipeline to address that over the next 12 months. With the DHL Lions Series 2017 on the horizon, and a strong second half of the year for major events, today is a good day for the thousands of Wellingtonians whose jobs and livelihood are supported by our visitor economy."