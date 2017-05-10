Wednesday, 10 May, 2017 - 13:56

Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) continues ground inspections in Kerikeri and tracing customers of the original infected nursery.

To date there remain 2 properties where myrtle rust has been confirmed - the nursery where the incursion was first detected and a neighbouring private residential garden.

All other suspect reports that were sampled have tested negative for myrtle rust.

As a result of tracing activities and the responsive efforts of nursery owners, a nursery in South Auckland has reported finding suspicious symptoms. MPI is sampling and testing. The nursery involved is under temporary biosecurity controls while investigations are underway. This remains suspect-only.

MPI is committed to doing the best possible job to prevent the spread of myrtle rust. We have to be realistic, though, that this is a disease that spreads by microscopic spores that can be carried by the wind and on people, vehicles and equipment. Containing it may not be possible.

This response is still in its early days. We do not know yet what the impacts of this might be on myrtle species in New Zealand. We know that internationally its effects have varied from country to country and plant to plant.

The public message remains - if you believe you have seen signs of myrtle rust - do not touch it or the plant - take a photo of the rust and the plant. Call the MPI's Exotic Pest and Disease Hotline on 0800 80 99 66.