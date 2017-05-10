Updated NZX rules 'deliver mandate for long-term value creation'

Wednesday, 10 May, 2017 - 15:15

Specialist sustainability business advisory firm, Proxima, welcomes the updated Corporate Governance Code released by the NZX today, which brings New Zealand in line with global best practice.

Executive Director and sustainability reporting specialist, Calum Revfem, says the update will influence New Zealand organisations as a whole, and not just listed companies. "By effectively describing corporate best practice, the new Code will have a significant positive impact in lifting awareness and performance around relevant social, environmental and governance challenges."

The Code provides for annual reports on non-financial performance, as a step towards more long-term value creation. Guidance on what non-financial information is expected includes covering material social, environmental and governance issues, as well as achievement and performance against strategic objectives.

"Referring issuers to recognised sustainability reporting frameworks like the GRI Standards and Integrated Reporting is helpful. These are proven and robust non-financial reporting frameworks that help improve business performance, reinforce social licence and positively engage a wide range of relevant stakeholders," says Calum. Proxima sustainability strategist Simon Harvey notes that the move to include strategic performance reporting is in line with other recent legislation for charities that recognises the benefit of service accountability. "New performance reporting standards came into effect for charitable organisation back in 2015 to focus attention of efficient service delivery. This is very much aligned with sustainability issues because it encourages more efficient service delivery, both in terms of financial cost as well as social and environmental costs."

Amongst the changes are a ‘report or explain’ requirement, which means list companies will be required to explain why they have not followed the Code’s recommendations. Calum Revfem welcomes this approach and believes it will help companies focus on the purpose of reporting and ensuring it is a value creation exercise, rather than one of compliance. "Going through a methodical process with your key stakeholders to really understand the material and important non-financial performance issues can uncover a lot of new opportunities to add value. It helps a business identify and mitigate risks that are not always obvious, and ensures innovation and development initiatives can be focused towards issues that are of highest priority."

Simon Harvey particularly welcomes the explicit reference in the Code to the importance of ‘long term value creation’ as a justification for the non-financial reporting requirements. "The whole sustainability debate is really all about value, and ensuring our economic activities are not focused on creating financial value at the expense of social and ecological well-being. Ultimately we need to remember that the economy is about lifting and sustaining living standards, rather than creating jobs and wealth in the short term that leave an unacceptable legacy that undermines the potential for long term and sustainable wellbeing for our communities and for global society."