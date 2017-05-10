Toyota scores top three in Corporate Social Responsibility ranking

Wednesday, 10 May, 2017 - 16:46

Toyota New Zealand’s sustainability efforts have been recognised with a New Zealand top three award in the Annual Review of the State of CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility).

Published by the Australian Centre for Corporate Social Responsibility, the review is one of the world’s largest ongoing studies of CSR trends and practises and is the only one of its kind in Australasia.

Forty five of the 240 companies surveyed were from New Zealand. The review surveys employees on CSR priorities, practices and management capabilities.

The CSR top three award does not rank the three companies, but simply judges them as the best. The other two New Zealand companies were Air New Zealand and Z Energy.

Toyota New Zealand’s Chief Executive Alistair Davis says "business has an important role to play in society and solving sustainability issues."

Toyota has several partnerships and apart from adding value to one another’s operations, "the most important question for us is how the organisation and Toyota can add value to New Zealand," said Mr Davis.

Its partnership with The Parenting Place has operated for more than ten years, investing in families, parents and kids to make New Zealand a better society.

The same philosophy is behind Toyota Kiwi Guardians, a partnership with the Department of Conversation, to encourage 6 -10 year olds out into the natural environment so they will appreciate and protect it in the decades to come.

The annual Toyota Racing Series has now helped groom a generation of drivers who have gone on to win world titles and championships, as well as cement positions in some of the top factory teams worldwide.

The aim of the annual State of CSR review is to provide companies with an analysis of key CSR trends to enable them to make sound decisions that create positive change within their businesses and communities.