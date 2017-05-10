Farm gate newsletter for May 10th 2017

Wednesday, 10 May, 2017 - 16:55

Alternatives to dairy Keith Woodford,

Readers of my articles will know that I believe we can find solutions to the multiple problems that face our New Zealand dairy industry. However, the current conventional wisdom within New Zealand’s dominating urban constituency is that there is no path ahead for dairy and that we therefore have to find alternatives. My key message here is that finding non-dairy alternatives will not be easy.

There is a clear logic as to why New Zealand has focused so much on dairy. Quite simply, it is the most efficient of the pastoral industries at turning grass into animal protein. Economic factors have led inexorably to industry expansion, and for many it has paid off big-time. This is despite the dairy downturn from 2014 through until recently.

The first myth to dispel is that it is realistic for large scale conversion of dairy farms to horticulture or other plant-based production. It will not and cannot happen.

To start with, most of our dairy farming takes place in high rainfall environments which are poorly suited to horticulture. It is not by chance that New Zealand horticulture, to the extent it has flourished, is mainly on the east coasts of both North and South Islands. Places such as the Waikato, Taranaki and Southland are highly unlikely to ever become big horticulture regions.

The big regions that could meet the climate and soil-type requirements for increased horticulture are Hawke's Bay, Wairarapa and Canterbury. The only reason I exclude Marlborough from that list is that it is already dominated by horticulture and it would be very hard to find any dairy cows there.

Even in those regions where there is horticultural potential, no modern horticultural industry can prosper without the reliability that comes from access to irrigation. Also, in Canterbury in particular, most of the soils are too stony to support horticulture. On the better Canterbury soils, there are some opportunities for shifting from the current annual crops to perennial crops, but in terms of large scale shifting of dairy land to horticulture, it is not going to happen. As for Wairarapa and Hawke's Bay, dairying is currently not a major land-use to shift from. The problems lie elsewhere.

Accordingly, if dairy land is to shift to non-dairy farming, then in the vast majority of cases it will have to be to other pastoral activities. That means sheep and beef, with perhaps deer in some limited situations. Unfortunately, in most farm situations this shift away from dairy does not make any economic sense.

The starting point for any economic analysis of pastoral alternatives is to get a realistic set of physical data, and also to recognise that we are talking about alternative ways of turning grass into animal protein. Of course, dairy also produces valuable fat in the form of butter, whereas carcass fat is of minimal value.

With dairy, a self- contained farm (including all support animals) might produce 1000 kg of milksolids. (This term ‘milksolids’ is confusing to non-dairy people; it is actually just the protein plus fat, which make up about 55% of the total solids within milk. The rest is lactose and minerals.) In some parts of the country, achieving 1000 kg milksolids would be challenging, and in situations as in Canterbury, where support livestock are almost always farmed off the milking platform, then it would be highly conservative. But as a generalised starting point, it is a realistic place to begin. From that 1000 kg of milksolids, there would be about 450 kg of protein.

On the same class of land, a sheep farm would struggle to produce more than 400 kg of carcass, and in fact most farms would produce much less. From that 400 kg of carcass, by the time allowance is made for bone and fat, and then allowing for the lean meat to be about 75% water, then the actual protein delivered to the market is about 60 kg. So, sheep farming is only going to produce about 15% of the protein that comes from milk. If we factor in the meat carcasses from dairy cows, and allow that milkfat is worth much more than sheep fat, then the relative comparison of sheep with dairy drops even lower.

An alternative way of looking at things is to recognise that a kg of sheep carcass is typically worth no more than, and usually less than, a kg of milksolids. Even with them valued at the same price, then the gross income per hectare from sheep is unlikely to be more than one third that of dairy. And these calculations, if biased in any direction, are biased in favour of sheep. I could redo the calculations to make sheep look worse, but I cannot realistically make the sheep option look better.

Once costs are taken into account, then sheep do move up, but not enough to change the big picture. That is why sheep farmers moved out of sheep in the past.

With beef farming, the story is broadly similar. That beef story only changes if the animals come as a by-product of the dairy industry.

There are indeed exciting options for better use of bobby calves from the dairy industry, but it won’t happen until the wrinkles are sorted out in the use of sex-selected semen. The technology works well overseas with non-seasonal dairy systems, but it remains problematic within New Zealand seasonal-based dairying to get the conception rates that are required to make that seasonal-dairy system work.

There would also be key questions as to where we would market additional meat from pastoral farming. For beef, there are always options but at a price. With sheep, the options are more limited. There is also another hard reality that processing live sheep through to consumer products is more expensive per kg than for beef.

All of the calculations I have produced here assume that the sheep and beef will be produced at similar pastoral intensity as dairy. This means they will be producing similar amounts of piss and poo as the dairy cows. So, there is still going to be plenty of nitrates going into the soil and water, and similar amounts of greenhouse gases produced by ruminant metabolism as occurs with dairy. If the sheep and beef are to be produced at lower intensity, then the emissions will indeed drop, but so will the meat production figures I have used.

I often hear wistful calls that we should indeed go back to the past. How come that we used to do okay as a country with sheep as the backbone of prosperity? Yes, but those were the days when wool was worth more than lamb and provided the backbone of prosperity. They were also the days when agricultural exports only had to counter-balance the import requirements of less than three million New Zealanders.

Up to this point, I have made no mention of forestry. Given the pickle we have got ourselves into as a nation with greenhouse gas commitments, I see no alternative to planting of more forests. However, in most cases, this is not going to be on dairy country, and in any case, it only produces carbon credits for the first timber cycle.

In Canterbury, we do have a history of trying to grow pine trees on the plains. The foresters learned the hard ways that periodic super-strong northwest wind storms have a habit of devastating the forests. As for the dairy pastures of Taranaki, Waikato or Southland, I give no credence to any notion that they will become pine monocultures.

So, there we are! There are no easy alternatives to dairy. We therefore need to get our act together and work out how we can make dairy work. That will mean using our New Zealand comparative advantage in pastoral activities, but getting cows off the paddock in late autumn and winter, as others do elsewhere across the world. Elsewhere in the world, it is largely for shelter, but In New Zealand it will be to stop the nitrogen leaching. If New Zealand dairying wants a long-term social licence to operate, there is no option.

The Sheep Deer and Cattle Report Tony Chaston

LAMB

Schedules continue to rise, and now some processors are paying $6/kg CWT which is nearly 17% higher than it was in early February.

Many ewe flocks up north are easing into their early winter rotation, while southern farmers are mating hoggets that have met their weight targets by the autumn period.

Latest historical slaughter rates shows lamb processing is 6% behind last year on a reduced crop, but Beef and Lamb NZ report falling sheep numbers could be at an end with farmers retaining a similar number of hoggets this year, as last.

Worrying reports out of the UK as one big retailer has banned sales of NZ lamb to support British production post Brexit.

This market is an important one for NZ's lamb market and trade negotiators need to fight hard for continued access to this traditional market or the sector could suffer.

To date processed lambs have been averaging just over $91/head and 18.4 kg CWT, but levels will need to average closer to the present $100 levels for farmers to receive sustainable long term returns.

South Island store lamb sales are now being offered finer wooled animals, and they have been chased by those who plan to make income off the wool harvested in the spring before sale.

WOOLMore of the same in the wool market, as a small offering at the Christchurch auction still only sold 73% of the sale, with prices static for crossbred fleece, but a small lift for finer lambs wool.

Analysts report this downturn is due to the impact of changing Chinese fashion trends for coarser fibres, and suggest the sector may have to look at selecting breeding animals with finer microns, if they want to see any better value for crossbred wool.

BEEFPeak season arrives for cow processing, and exporters are pleased manufacturing prices have held steady or lifted slightly, in spite of this extra supply.

Prime beef lifted slightly this week as supply and demand remained nearly in balance, and is now at levels 25c/kg CWT ahead of early May last year.

Demand for store animals continues unabated, as the last of the high country calves were sold last week and attracted price levels that were in many incidences $1/kg lwt better than a year ago.

Prime saleyard steers in the South Island have held steady at around 280-300c/kg for nearly a year now, while in the north prices dropped away over the summer period only to recover this autumn

Rural real estate interest has picked up, and agents report a 14.4% increase in sales over the last 3 month period.

DEERStable venison schedules this week, during the low processing period where only a few cull hinds and tailend 18 month animals were harvested.

Velvet producers are working through their new velvet handling requirements that looks to improve hygiene outcomes of this edible product.

Some will need to increase the investment in yards and freezers to meet these new rules, but stable and profitable returns over the last few years should make this cost worthwhile.

Saleyard activity not helping lamb quality Allan Barber

In spite of pre-season protestations of good processor behaviour, the current environment means lamb procurement competition is tougher than it has been for several years.

Circumstances have combined to produce a perfect storm.

It isn’t just because of a declining lamb kill, forecast to reach only 19.5 million nationally this season, but a number of other factors are influencing the situation.

The wet weather, particularly in the North Island, has made drafting difficult, as well as enabling farmers to keep lambs on farm and put on extra weight; the slow flow of lambs makes it difficult for exporters to fill orders and meet shipping schedules. The competition means some farmers take the saleyard route where they can take advantage of high prices for lambs they would normally send direct to slaughter, although some of these are bought by short finishers who reckon they can put another kilo or two on with all the grass around.

These options aren’t good for farmers in the long term, as they suck margin out of the pockets of both farmers and processors, as well as ensuring many of these lambs are outside specification. A short term benefit to the seller is the avoidance of grading, as the lambs are sold on an all weights and grades basis. This produces a brief sense of prosperity for those farmers who decide to take advantage of the situation, as well as making it harder for exporters to be able to buy to market specification.

A meat industry observer says the incidence of saleyard activity has become increasingly pronounced in the last few weeks, evolving from a situation where farmers would previously send their main draft to the works and put the heavy and overfat lambs through the yards. Unfortunately for the meat processors, they received such a good premium on the off grades that they then decided to send all their lambs to the yards. The effect on profit and product specification has not been good.

Although the number of lambs being bought at the saleyards for slaughter is only a small percentage of the total lamb kill during any given week, the price these lambs are able to command - as high as $132 per lamb at an early April Feilding sale - is completely out of kilter with both the market and company schedules. But this is a direct result of agent activity with one of the major processor/exporters contracting three agents to buy on its behalf.

So the meat companies have to make a choice between some unpalatable alternatives: either pay an unsustainable premium, buy through a third party agent or at the saleyards, accepting all weights and grades. For companies which provide slaughter capacity at times of peak throughput, their only hope is to see a seasonal peak which will enable them to stop paying more than is justified by the market. The situation will eventually resolve itself when winter kicks in and grass is no longer growing.

When times are tough for procurement, it takes a strong meat company to resist the use of third party agents. This is understandable; what is difficult to understand is why they would sanction bidding unsustainable prices in the yards for all weights and grades which are bound to be outside specification. CEO Dean Hamilton confirmed to me Silver Fern Farms has longstanding arrangements with agents, as do a number of the company’s suppliers, but is committed to a continuation of the trend in recent years which has seen the percentage of third party agent stock procurement decrease from 15% to 10% of company throughput.

However he also said the current situation was a consequence of unusually plentiful grass growth in both islands which meant farmers were having problems sourcing replacement stock and there was a tendency to hold on to make a bit more margin. This entails several risks from speculating on the gains from holding product on farm - weather, market and currency.

The problem gets worse with the continuing decline in sheep numbers which becomes harder every season to reverse. There is a danger commission agents will benefit increasingly from the smaller sheep population which will produce more competition for lambs. Meat companies have tried to move towards their own livestock procurement teams because these buyers can focus on procurement to meet market specification. Out of specification product will damage an exporter’s reputation for quality and reliability.

New Zealand’s reputation for quality and consumer appreciation of lamb as a high quality eating experience is also at stake. When NAIT was introduced its main purpose was to minimise the spread of disease outbreak, but today the ability to demonstrate the integrity of the product from farm to plate is at least of equal importance. Beef + Lamb NZ’s latest Market Development report begins "The Red Meat Story will create a country-of-origin value proposition, positioning New Zealand beef and lamb as a premium food choice, globally. Today’ s modern meat customer is asking where has this product come from? How was it raised? Is it safe for my family to eat?"

The integrity of the Red Meat Story will be underpinned by the work of the Red Meat Profit Partnership on introducing the Farm Assurance Programme across the meat industry. It would be a hell of a shame if New Zealand’s reputation was destroyed by farmers, agents and processors succumbing to the temptation to sell and buy out of specification product from saleyards.

The Weekly Dairy Report Tony Chaston,

May starts with cooler temperatures and a small amount of rain, but feed and animal condition are reported as above average leading into the winter.

This should allow the milking period to be extended for another couple of weeks of bonus production.

Some managers are using fodder beet early, to speed up transition in wintering and boost quality in the diet for that extra milk.

Many are reporting cow empty rates 4% higher than the norm, and the cost of replacing these with in calf animals will eat into the improving profit levels.

Forecasters are predicting a drier than average month, and NIWA reports a transition is likely over the next 3 months, to El Nino conditions arriving in the spring.

Last week’s auction saw prices lift by 3.6%, as all products sold except skim milk powder had gains. The size of the lift was ahead of expectations, and ASB analysts warned there could be a small readjustment in future events.

Fonterra report they are expanding their mozzarella plant at Clandeboye as demand rises for this added value product, but over the ditch Murray Goulburn is in all sorts of trouble, shedding 360 employees and closing 3 plants.

The NZ Super Fund now owns 21 dairy farms as part of its diverse portfolio, and reflects its confidence the sector has a strong future earning satisfactory returns.

A debate about alternatives to dairy farming on this site, has provided much comment but few sensible solutions to solve the environmental issues of intensive farming any quicker than the industry is doing now.

It appears that the costs to convert with all the new consent and nutrient rules will restrict more expansion by the sector from other land uses. Increased future production will only come from better management, improved genetics and maybe more indoor feeding systems.

Cows have been trading in the region of $1400-$1750/head and in calf heifers slightly less, which reflects caution within the sector and managers still focused on paying down debt and keeping costs low.

UK farming looks doomed, Allan Barber

Two contrasting publications have each given a pretty damning picture of the state of farming and food production in pre-Brexit UK; and despite the conclusions of the Ferguson Cardo report into the future of British agriculture, it is hard to see how this situation will change for the better without a huge amount of pain on the way.

But equally it is almost impossible to imagine a continuation of the status quo within the EU, where in 2015 70% of UK farm income came from direct and environmental subsidies.

A much shorter piece in the well-known satirical paper Private Eye captures the problems faced by UK dairy farmers very cogently, although these have been well publicised already. The number of dairy herds has fallen like a stone since 1993 - the year the Milk Marketing Board was abolished - when there were 33,000 herds, compared with fewer than 10,000 today. The cost of milk production this year is forecast to rise to 32.5 pence per litre, while the price farmers receive is anchored at 25p or even worse predicted to fall even lower. Not surprisingly more closures are expected.

The price is now lower than when the MMB was dismantled 24 years ago, since when dairy farmers have been forced to negotiate contracts individually with dairy companies. One result of the decline has been the inevitable closure of fresh milk processing plants instead of upgrading old plants. The latest closure announcement on the outskirts of London affects dairy farmers in Suffolk and Essex where there are only 39 dairy farms, a decline of 80% since 2005.

The obvious question is why anybody would want to remain in dairy farming under these circumstances, explained only by a passion for the way of life and the difficulty of changing to another farming type or getting out.

The picture is not quite as bleak for most alternative farming types, although pigs and grazing are just as bad, while incomes in Scotland and Northern Ireland are considerably worse than in England and Wales.

However across the board Britain has a significant food deficit between what it exports and imports. Total exports of GB Pounds 18 billion of which the EU takes 60% are dwarfed by imports of GBP39 Million, 70% from the EU. Therefore, with or without Brexit, the UK has a major problem working out what to do about its agricultural economy, because it cannot continue to throw money at keeping unsustainable farmers afloat. This becomes even more acute after it finally manages to leave the EU.

The message from Ferguson Cardo is to leverage the growing agritech sector and to get different government departments to coordinate efforts and investment to achieve commercial and societal objectives. A question is whether this will be fast or substantial enough to create a profitable future. It sometimes seems as though New Zealand’s challenges are minor in comparison.