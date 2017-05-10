Avis Car Rental respond to industry and customer demand

Wednesday, 10 May, 2017 - 17:35

In response to industry and customer demand, Avis Car Rental have added a range of new vehicles to their New Zealand fleet. Effective from 1st May, the new range gives customers more choice than ever before.

New to the fleet are two new SUV groups - the Compact and Standard SUVs. The Holden Trax, Ford Ecosport and Mitsubishi ASX form the Compact group, with more models coming later this year, and the Holden Captiva 2WD (giving a 7-seat option) in the Standard group.

Avis’s New Zealand Managing Director, Kathryn O’Neil, said; "Especially strong demand for SUV’s has seen us expand our range with the addition of our Compact and Standard SUV vehicle groups. When customers choose Avis, they will enjoy maximum piece of mind as they drive away in a modern low mileage vehicle."

Other exciting additions to the fleet are the Mercedes’s E-Class Sedans and BMW X5 SUVs which are ideal for those looking to experience the ultimate in luxury and safety. These are bookable upon request only from selected Airport locations.

The Mercedes E200 Sedan offers an unforgettable driving experience and unique safely features through its Integra Safety Concept, and maximum interior comfort including a widescreen cockpit consisting of two 31.2 centimetre displays.

The BMW X5 offers outstanding luxury and uses a range of intelligent technologies that elevate efficiency, driving dynamics, comfort and versatility, including 8-speed sport automatic transmission with Steptronic.

With an average age across their entire fleet of just 10 months, Avis offers the most modern rental vehicle fleet in New Zealand.