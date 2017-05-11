Colliers International wins most awards at RICS Awards

Thursday, 11 May, 2017 - 10:24

Colliers International has won more awards than any other organisation at last night’s 2017 RICS New Zealand Awards.

The Colliers International Industrial team won Industrial Team of the Year for the eighth year running, while the Real Estate Management team picked up its first award in the Retail Team of the Year category.

Colliers International Strategic Consulting Director Chris Farhi was named Young Achiever of the Year.

The accolades build on Colliers International’s long-running success at previous RICS Awards, including last year’s haul of five out of eight awards entered.

Colliers International Chief Executive Officer Mark Synnott says the awards acknowledge the outstanding service and innovation that all Colliers International teams deliver to the market.

"The RICS Awards recognise professionalism, teamwork, outcome and achievement, innovation and sustainability," Synnott says.

"The accolades we’ve received demonstrate that Colliers International excels in all of these areas. We are not only dominant in terms of sales figures - we are also market leaders when it comes to customer satisfaction, innovative solutions, and proven results for our clients."

Colliers International Auckland Managing Director Charles Cooper says the results are a credit to the hard work of Colliers’ staff and senior leadership team.

"Colliers International has expanded rapidly in recent years, securing new talent and establishing innovative new business lines. These awards are a testament not only to the depth and breadth of our experience, but also our market-leading innovation."

The RICS Awards judges acknowledged the Industrial team for its strong performance last year. The team completed more than 180 transactions totalling more than $700m.

Colliers International Industrial National Director Greg Goldfinch says the team is thrilled to be awarded for the eighth year running.

"The market is extremely competitive, so to be recognised by an independent body of the calibre of RICS is hugely rewarding and a reflection of the commitment, collaboration and experience of the team here at Colliers International," he says.

"We are very fortunate to have fostered exceptionally strong long-term relationships in the market, which is a huge credit to the team."

The Real Estate Management team was awarded for the successful redevelopment of Bethlehem Town Centre, which led to an 84 per cent reduction in debt and sales growth of up to 20 per cent by some retailers.

Farhi was named Young Achiever of the Year for his work establishing Colliers International’s new Strategic Consulting business line; his part-time property management lecturing role at the University of Auckland Business School; and his training and mentoring roles at RICS.

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) is the world's leading professional body for qualifications and standards in land, property and construction, with more than 125,000 accredited members worldwide.

The annual awards, hosted this year by media company NZME, recognise excellence in the land, property and construction sector.

Colliers International was shortlisted in a total of nine categories.