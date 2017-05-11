The Great Journeys of New Zealand launched at TRENZ 2017

Thursday, 11 May, 2017 - 11:01

Some of New Zealand’s most beloved tourism experiences have been united under one brand, The Great Journeys of New Zealand.

The new name brings together four iconic New Zealand journeys that showcase the country’s diverse places and people:

- The Northern Explorer train service, which runs through the heart of the North Island via the Central Plateau’s three volcanic peaks

- The Interislander Cook Strait ferry service between the North and South Islands, taking in the picturesque Marlborough Sounds

- The TranzAlpine scenic railway, which traverses farmland, forests and the spectacular Southern Alps from the Pacific Ocean to the Tasman Sea

- And the Coastal Pacific train journey along the east coast of the South Island, flanked by the Kaikoura Ranges on one side and the Pacific Ocean on the other (a service temporarily on hold while earthquake damage to the rail track is repaired).

All four internationally-acclaimed experiences, which together carry more than one million passengers a year, are owned and operated by New Zealand’s national rail operator KiwiRail.