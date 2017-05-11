GMT Bond Issuer Limited announcement

Thursday, 11 May, 2017 - 11:03

Goodman (NZ) Limited, the Manager of Goodman Property Trust ("GMT"), has today announced that GMT Bond Issuer Limited (a wholly owned subsidiary of GMT) ("Issuer") is considering making an offer of seven year, fixed rate, senior secured retail bonds ("Goodman+Bonds") to institutional and New Zealand retail investors.

The Goodman+Bonds will be direct, secured, senior debt obligations of the Issuer and will be guaranteed by GMT.

The offer will be made pursuant to the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 as an offer of debt securities of the same class as existing quoted debt securities. The Goodman+Bonds are expected to be quoted on the NZX Debt Market.

It is expected that full details of the offer will be released later in May, when the offer is expected to open.

No money is currently being sought and no Goodman+Bonds can be applied for or acquired until the offer opens and the investor receives a terms sheet.

Bank of New Zealand and Westpac Banking Corporation (acting through its New Zealand branch) have been appointed as Joint Lead Managers and Deutsche Craigs Limited, First NZ Capital Securities Limited and Forsyth Barr Limited have been appointed Co-Managers for the proposed offer.

Investors can register their interest in the offer by contacting the Joint Lead Managers, the Co-Managers, or their usual financial advisor. Indications of interest will not constitute an obligation or commitment of any kind.