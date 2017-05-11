The Warehouse Group appoints Timothy Kasbe

Thursday, 11 May, 2017 - 11:45

The Warehouse Group (TWG) has recently appointed Timothy Kasbe as its Chief Information and Digital Officer, with additional responsibility for supply chain and fulfilment.

The appointment is part of The Warehouse Group’s acceleration of its digital strategy as it continues to define and anticipate new ways to meet customer needs.

Timothy has moved to New Zealand from the USA, where he held leadership roles with Gloria Jeans, including Chief Operating Officer. Alongside Gloria Jeans in Russia, Timothy led fortune 50 companies in their online and digital transformations including Intrexon Corporation and Sears Holdings in USA, Reliance Industries Limited in India and IBM, USA. Timothy holds MBA from Duke University and is a distinguished visiting scholar at Stanford University in California.

At The Warehouse Group Timothy will lead teams responsible for Information Systems, Digital, including E-Commerce and Supply Chain, Logistics and Fulfilment. He will be responsible for all aspects of TWG’s digital transformation including the development of industry-leading information and digital products across online, digital and supply chain fulfilment platforms.

The Warehouse Group has a goal of accelerating initiatives that involve deepening customer interactions in a multitude of ways. Timothy’s appointment will ensure TWG effectively connects customers with products, knowledge and services and everything the Group’s many brands provide.

CEO Nick Grayston is pleased to welcome Timothy and says he will drive new and innovative ways for customers to access everything The Warehouse Group offers.

"Digital is a key focus as we continue to create an ecosystem of products and services designed to help New Zealanders’ flourish," Grayston said.

"With Timothy’s world class skills and such a great team, our aspiration is to provide world class platforms in information, digital and fulfilment to take us into the future."

Timothy is excited by the opportunities for the Warehouse Group and says innovation will have customers’ at its heart.

"For retail, the future has already happened. Those, that are implementing new ways of technology driven innovation at break-neck speed, to serve their employees and customers, will have part to play in that future. Resulting in delighting their customers and communities, in ways they have not experienced before," said Timothy.