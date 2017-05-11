Country's top bull breeders celebrated

Thursday, 11 May, 2017 - 12:53

Some of the country’s top bull breeders came together in Hamilton this week (9 May) to celebrate their contribution to the next generation of elite genetics for the New Zealand dairy industry.

Breeders from all over the country (listed below) attended LIC’s Breeders’ Day after supplying a bull calf to the co-operative which went on to form part of the 2016 Premier Sires artificial breeding bull teams. The teams are responsible for approximately three out of four dairy cows being milked on New Zealand dairy farms.

LIC chairman and Nelson dairy farmer, Murray King, said the event recognises a partnership that secures a productive future for the average kiwi dairy farm, the New Zealand dairy industry and New Zealand economy.

"Since our Sire Proving Scheme was introduced 56 years ago, LIC has proven just over 10,000 bulls for widespread use on farms nationwide, with each year’s intake of bulls better than the year before.

"LIC is immensely proud of our partnership with these farmers, and the value it delivers - not just this year, but for years to come.

"We can all take pride in knowing that their excellence in farming and animal breeding is making an enduring difference," said Murray King.

Prior to the scheme’s inception, an analysis of sires in 1939 found that only 28% improved production, 33% maintained production and 39% actually lowered it.

"There are many things that LIC does which embody what it means to be a co-operative - and there’s no better example than Sire Proving and the Premier Sires team of bulls," continued Murray King.

"The breeders and bulls we celebrate at Breeders’ Day are the face of that unique partnership. Thanks to our bull breeders we can all use Premier Sires knowing that future herd replacements will be better than their mothers - more efficient, more fertile, more productive and more profitable."

The Breeders’ Day event included a tour of LIC’s bull farm, presentations to each breeder and Bryan and Suzanne Jackson from Morrinsville were awarded Sire Proving Scheme farmers of the year.

A bull was also inducted into the co-op’s Hall of Fame. The 54th animal to be inducted, and second KiwiCross sire, Nevron Showman was bred by Neville and Sharon Adams of Tokoroa.

He joined LIC’s Premier Sires team in 2009 and over seven seasons, Showman delivered just under half a million inseminations. Showman currently has more than 59,000 herd tested daughters in New Zealand and they will be joined in the coming seasons by more of his later born progeny. Daughters can also be found across the globe, in some of LIC’s major export markets. Showman was also selected as a sire of sons, with 18 sampled as possible future Premier Sires.