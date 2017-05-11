Weaker dollar moves wool up

|
[ login or create an account ]
New Zealand Wool Services International Limited’s C.E.O, Mr John Dawson reports that the slightly weaker New Zealand dollar compared to last weeks’ sale helped lift local prices. Of the 6000 bales on offer, 78.0 percent sold.
The weighted currency indicator was down 1.35 percent week on week.
Compared to the last time comparable wools were sold on 27 April in the North Island fine crossbred shears were firm Good style coarse crossbred fleece was firm with some of the inferior types attracting less interest dropping 1 to 5 percent. Coarse good colour shears 3 to 5 inch to 2 to 4 inch showed good support increasing 2 to 5 percent with shorter wools remaining firm. Poorer colour 2 to 4 shears eased by 2 to 5 percent.
Fine First Lambs were 3 to 7 percent dearer with 31 micron and coarser lambs easing 1 to 3 percent. Next sale on 18th May comprises approximately 9,000 bales from the South Island.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
The latest money guides from authoritative New Zealand sources: Investing, KiwiSaver & Saving, Managing Money, Home Loans, Credit Cards, Tax.
Links will take you to guide2.co.nz.
Join Voxy on Google+.
Compare Credit Cards - Interest rate and fees comparisons for New Zealand banks.