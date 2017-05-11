Weaker dollar moves wool up

Thursday, 11 May, 2017 - 15:03

New Zealand Wool Services International Limited’s C.E.O, Mr John Dawson reports that the slightly weaker New Zealand dollar compared to last weeks’ sale helped lift local prices. Of the 6000 bales on offer, 78.0 percent sold.

The weighted currency indicator was down 1.35 percent week on week.

Compared to the last time comparable wools were sold on 27 April in the North Island fine crossbred shears were firm Good style coarse crossbred fleece was firm with some of the inferior types attracting less interest dropping 1 to 5 percent. Coarse good colour shears 3 to 5 inch to 2 to 4 inch showed good support increasing 2 to 5 percent with shorter wools remaining firm. Poorer colour 2 to 4 shears eased by 2 to 5 percent.

Fine First Lambs were 3 to 7 percent dearer with 31 micron and coarser lambs easing 1 to 3 percent. Next sale on 18th May comprises approximately 9,000 bales from the South Island.