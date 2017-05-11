Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

Trans Pacific Partnership good for communities and jobs - Kirk Hope

HomeBusiness
Contributor:
Fuseworks Media Fuseworks Media
Thursday, 11 May, 2017 - 15:48

BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope has welcomed New Zealand’s ratification of the Trans Pacific Partnership.

Ratifying TPP recognises the importance of exports to all New Zealanders, Mr Hope said.

"Even without the US, the TPP is still good for New Zealand.

"That’s because trade is always good for business and workers. Better access to more markets in the TPP means more jobs in towns and cities across New Zealand.

"We’re an exporting nation, making a livelihood from the goods and services we produce for export.

"Producing our best and working within an open trade system is great for the exporting regions of New Zealand. We want to see towns and cities humming with activity and enterprise, benefiting from the trade enabled by the TPP.

"Ratifying the TPP is a confidence boost for business and workers in New Zealand."

All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.