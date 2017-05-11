Beef and Lamb New Zealand welcome ratification of TPP

Thursday, 11 May, 2017 - 15:48

Beef + Lamb New Zealand and the Meat Industry Association welcome the completion of New Zealand’s domestic steps to ratify the Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement (TPP).

It makes complete sense that the Government has continued with the process of ratifying TPP, which other key TPP members have also done such as Japan, said Sam McIvor, CEO of B+LNZ.

This positions New Zealand well to take a leadership role in the continued discussions about the future of TPP, McIvor said.

While the Red Meat Sector would ideally like to see a TPP Agreement that includes the United States, there is also considerable value for our Sector from the implementation of the Agreement without the United States, said Tim Ritchie, CEO of the MIA.

Japan, in particular, is a key beef market where tariffs remain very high and we need to

regain a level playing field with key competitors. The industry also has strong interests in

markets like Canada and Mexico.

We therefore, also support the Government’s continued efforts to explore options to realise the benefits of the TPP, Ritchie said.