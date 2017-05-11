TPP agreement sends positive signal - Federated Farmers

|
Federated Farmers believes the government’s decision to ratify the Trans Pacific Partnership free trade agreement is a great step forward.
"This sends a strong signal to a hesitant global trade environment," Federated Farmers president Dr William Rolleston says.
The TPP agreement has been strongly supported by Japan and other Asia-Pacific nations, despite the change of approach to the agreement in the United States.
"Japan and our fellow Asia Pacific nations need to be congratulated for continuing to support the TPP. It is enormously important to New Zealand, and the entire region, for this discussion to move forward."
The New Zealand’s standard of living is intimately linked to our global trade markets.
"We have worked so hard, for so long, to get our products to more than 120 countries around the world. Free trade agreements are integral to our survival and the standard of living we enjoy".
