Mount residential development going ahead

Thursday, 11 May, 2017 - 16:37

A 71-unit Mount Maunganui residential development that has almost sold out off the plans is going ahead.

Salt. is being developed by SNG Investments and marketed by Colliers International.

Pete Evans, National Director of Residential Project Marketing at Colliers International, says the agency has now sold 60 of the 71 dwellings off the plans.

"Only 11 units remain available, and with construction about to commence, we’re anticipating another uptick in sales activity."

The Girven Road site will be home to 52 apartments, 19 townhouses, a cafe, a childcare centre, and large shared green spaces, all a short stroll from the sea. Only two townhouse and nine apartments remain.

SNG Investments Director Paul Spillane says the development has been "full steam ahead" since being granted resource consent in March. "It’s great to see one of the biggest construction projects in the Bay of Plenty underway."

The project is scheduled to be finished by November next year at the latest. Grant White, who is marketing the development for Colliers International Tauranga, says he is thrilled with how sales have gone.

The location, quality and design of the development is key to its success, he says.

"Buyers like that it’s brand new, well designed and has a good body corporate," he says. "Most buyers intend to live in their new dwellings or use them as lock-and-leave holiday homes."

Centred on a 750sq m landscaped communal green area with a water feature and winding boardwalks, Salt. comprises a series of high-quality three-storey apartment buildings with lifts and two-storey townhouses.

Prices range from $440,000 for a single bedroom apartment to $1 million plus for a very spacious three bedroom townhouse.

The 1.02ha site is located on a bus route and is only a few minutes’ walk from the beach, Bayfair Shopping Centre, Baywave Aquatic Centre, ASB Baypark Stadium, a medical centre, and two popular golf courses.