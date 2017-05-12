BMW 8 Series Coupe teaser

Friday, 12 May, 2017 - 09:24

At today’s Annual General Meeting, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG Harald Krüger announced the arrival of a new concept car. The BMW Group will present a design study at this year’s Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este on 26 May 2017 which provides an exclusive look ahead to the BMW 8 Series Coupe slated for 2018. The concept car embodies uncompromising dynamics and contemporary luxury - the essence of a modern BMW coupe.

"The BMW 8 Series Coupe will build on our tradition of luxurious sports coupes and add a genuine dream car to our line-up - a slice of pure automotive fascination," says Krüger, looking ahead to the new model. "The 8 Series Coupe will underpin our claim to leadership in the luxury segment. I can tell you today that this will be a true luxury sports coupe."

