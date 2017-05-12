Wood Energy South Symposium and Course

Friday, 12 May, 2017 - 09:53

How Southland has been adopting wood energy as a climate change opportunity....

A government/regional partnership has been working with business to grow new enterprise and transition from lignite to biomass energy to support business resilience.

If you are working or have an interest in the wood energy sector at a national, regional, local or technical level you must attend these events being hosted by Wood Energy South in Invercargill on June 7th-8th. This is an official invitation to attend:

FREE- WOOD ENERGY SYMPOSIUM 2017 - 7th JUNE, INVERCARGILL

Located in the heart of lignite country, promoting the benefits of wood energy was never going to be easy. Nevertheless, Wood Energy South has been successful at meeting it's objectives of establishing a regional cluster of wood energy user, promoting a shift to a cleaner and more sustainable fuel, improving air quality and supporting a new industry around the use of waste wood in Southland.

This final symposium will report the results of the project, including the cost saving and efficiency benefits enjoyed by business and the environmental and economic benefits for the region, lessons learnt, as well as the industry changes that have occurred in Southland over the three years.

This event is for regional development managers, local government policy specialists, consultants and engineers and organisations who are responsible for energy infrastructure investment and management decisions. This symposium will provide the opportunity for decision makers and technical specialists to gain knowledge of the sector and opportunities for adopting wood energy. The symposium is free to attend. Click on the register button below.

EVALUATING BIOMASS ENERGY SYSTEMS - 8th JUNE, INVERCARGILL

Following the symposium on June 7th, the Bioenergy Association is hosting a short course. The course is aimed at providing detailed guidance to industry professionals that are directly evaluating and carrying out wood fuelled industrial and commercial heating system projects. This is a technical course but it would also be suitable for staff that are considering wood energy plants for their business.

The course will draw on the expertise of industry players and utilised key resources such as the consultant specifier paper, BANZ technical guides and other key resources such as The Handbook of Biomass Combustion and Co-firing and The Carbon Trust. The course aims to engage participants via discussion and providing practical advice that concentrates on the key components of evaluating biomass energy systems.

The course will utilise case studies to deliver the course and relate this back to technical papers. For more information about the programme and costs please follow this link: www.bioenergy.org.nz.

Symposium programme

Venture Southland

143 Spey Street, Invercargill, 9810 New Zealand

Postal Address

Venture Southland, PO BOX 1306, Invercargill, 9840 New Zealand