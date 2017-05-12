Fiji Airways appoints Marc Cavaliere as new Chief Marketing Officer

Friday, 12 May, 2017 - 12:04

Fiji’s National Airline, Fiji Airways has announced the appointment of industry veteran, Marc Cavaliere, as Chief Marketing Officer. Mr. Cavaliere joins the airline’s executive leadership team, reporting directly to the CEO, and will be responsible for the new, dedicated global airline alliances and partnerships function, as well as all sales channels, marketing activities, and related commercial functions.

Fiji Airways Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Andre Viljoen, said: "We are delighted to have a seasoned executive like Marc Cavaliere join our team as we take Fiji Airways to even greater heights. The world of airline marketing is an ever-evolving arena in the global marketplace, and having someone like Marc, with his global knowledge and experience, will give Fiji Airways an enhanced level of capability in the these functions."

Mr. Cavaliere’s professional background includes thirty-seven years of airline industry experience, with extensive international assignments, leading airlines in various regions of the world including the United States.

His key areas of expertise include commercial strategy, marketing, sales management, e-commerce, distribution and collaborative tourism development. With a strong background in airline global alliances, strategic partnerships and virtual network optimisation, with a focus on expanding partner-carrier networks and maximising revenue opportunities, Mr. Cavaliere enters the Fijian National Carriers ranks at an opportune time, when it has signed and extended several airline partnerships, and continues to expand its network.

He has served as board member of the Star Alliance Airline Management Board for five years, and as Chairman for two years. He recently completed a 12-month project with Crystal Luxury Air (sister company to Crystal Cruises) developing their luxury private jet tours programme.

Prior to this, Mr. Cavaliere held senior management positions with South African Airways, Spirit Airlines, American Airlines and Pan Am. He is a graduate of the business school at Newport University in the United States.