INNO Capital signs financial services expert for upcoming project

Friday, 12 May, 2017 - 12:50

Auckland headquartered non-bank financiers INNO Capital have officially tapped into the wisdom and experience of one of New Zealand’s top governance and financial risk/treasury management advisers, securing Roger J. Kerr as Independent Director and Chairman of the Board of a yet to be announced new project.

"Roger brings with him vast experience in the financial services and funds management sectors to our team, and an independent level of governance." said John Chow, Director, INNO Capital.

"INNO Capital is a young, fast growing company that was established two years ago. At this stage in our development and in view of future plans, we see value in having a level of independent governance and a fresh perspective from someone who has no financial interest in the business and no bias." he added.

Roger Kerr has an enviable track record having sat on the Board of many companies including Financial Services Complaints Limited, Pie Funds Management Limited, Trust Investments Management Limited and the National Provident Fund. Until recently Roger was a partner of PwC New Zealand and now acts in a consultancy capacity for the PwC Treasury Advisor Services business unit.

"Roger’s experience and understanding of Board dynamics and processes coupled with his valuable knowledge of financial and investment decision-making ensure all stakeholders’ interests are well served." said Clint Webber, Director, INNO Capital.

"Roger has witnessed changing market conditions throughout his career spanning 40 years and that in itself adds real grit and substance to our business. With global and domestic macro-economic insights and his ability to interpret and assess implications, Roger will play a key role in our next project." he added.

Roger is known for implementing financial risk management frameworks and policies on the Boards he has been involved in. An in depth knowledge and understanding of banking, financial markets, investment, debt management, derivatives and fiduciary responsibilities are key to his appointment.

Commenting on his relationship with INNO Capital, Roger said,

"I look forward to adding a valuable contribution to the new project which is yet to be announced, by protecting and enhancing stakeholder interests. I believe that a good Board Chairman needs to embody solid common sense, strong levels of awareness and unwavering integrity."

"My focus will be working closely with Directors, John and Michael Chow and Clint Webber to ensure the strategic direction and goals of the new venture are agreed, clearly understood and that the resources are in place to achieve those objectives. My background in financial services provides a good base for me to test and challenge management thinking in all aspects of the business." he added.