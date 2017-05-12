Dunedin to host TRENZ for the first time in 2018

Friday, 12 May, 2017 - 12:46

TRENZ, New Zealand’s biggest annual international tourism showcase, will be held in Dunedin for the first time in 2018, Tourism Industry Aotearoa announced today.

"We are delighted that Dunedin, in partnership with Southland and Waitaki, will be our host region for 2018, the first time TRENZ has returned to the South Island since 2012," says Mr Roberts, Chief Executive of TIA which manages the event.

"TRENZ 2018 will bring up to 1200 international travel and tourism buyers, media and New Zealand tourism operators to Dunedin and will be one of the largest events for the city in the last decade," says Mr Roberts.

"At what is traditionally a quiet time for local Dunedin tourism businesses, TRENZ 2018 will inject several million dollars into the city’s economy, including accommodation, transport, meals, functions and the hundreds of thousands of dollars spent staging the event.

Mayor of Dunedin Dave Cull says today’s announcement is a major coup for the city and the wider region.

"As well as the direct economic benefit of hosting such a big event, TRENZ 2018 is a fantastic opportunity to showcase our world class tourism offerings to key global travel, trade and media influencers and allow them to experience all of it first-hand," says Mr Cull.

"This in turn has the potential to even further boost the already growing number of international visitors to our city."

Mr Cull says hosting TRENZ 2018 also highlights Dunedin’s ability to successfully deliver large scale business events and solidifies its position as one of New Zealand’s top business event destinations.

Mr Roberts says the annual event has been run since the 1960s and 2018 will be the first time TRENZ is hosted outside of Auckland, Rotorua, Christchurch or Queenstown.

"Bringing TRENZ to Dunedin in 2018 will lead to an unforgettable experience for international and New Zealand delegates and will help support the $35 billion tourism industry’s goal of encouraging regional dispersal.

"The financial benefits of hosting TRENZ can be felt for many years. The Buyers will discover first-hand how much Dunedin has to offer, which will help secure the city and the host regions’ place on future travel itineraries."

Today’s announcement was made on the final day of a very successful TRENZ 2017 which took place at The Cloud and Shed 10 on Auckland’s waterfront this week.