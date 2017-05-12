Feedback wanted on Easter Sunday trading in Auckland

Friday, 12 May, 2017 - 12:56

Auckland Council wants to know what people that live and work in the Auckland region think about changing shop trading rules to allow more businesses to open on Easter Sunday.

A recent law change means Auckland Council can decide whether to allow more shops to open on Easter Sunday.

The council’s Governing Body has decided to ask Aucklanders whether they want the council to leave things as they are or create a policy to allow more shops to open.

Currently, only some shops, like service stations, dairies, pharmacies and food outlets, are allowed to open on Easter Sunday. Supermarkets and general retailers must remain closed.

"If Aucklanders tell us they’d like things to change, consultation on a policy to allow more shops to open will take place later in 2017 before a final decision is made in early 2018," says Mike Sinclair, the council’s Manager Social Policy and Bylaws.

"The council wants to ensure it strikes the right balance between opportunities for additional income for businesses and workers, and opportunities for people to spend time on recreational and leisure activities," he says.

Mayor Phil Goff says people are passionate about Easter Sunday trading.

"There are only three and a half days each year set aside for family time or when most people are not expected to work.

"We must consider whether to retain that opportunity and will listen to our communities before making a decision," he says.

Visit shapeauckland.co.nz to have your say. Feedback closes at 4pm on Sunday 11 June.