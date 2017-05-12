Menulog partner with NZ Post to deliver a feast of cuisine

Friday, 12 May, 2017 - 14:27

NZ Post is delivering everything from butter chicken and biryani to gourmet burgers and sashimi as part of a new partnership with New Zealand’s largest online takeaway and home delivery company, Menulog.

Drivers will transport takeaway meals for Menulog NZ, which has more than 800 restaurants across the country - and over 450 in Auckland - available via the Menulog App or website.

The partnership, using NZ Post’s BringIt home delivery service, started this month with 50 central city Auckland restaurants on board initially and plans to expand delivery to other areas in the coming months.

The new partnership means BringIt drivers will be delivering a wide range of cuisine from Menulog’s partner restaurants, which include high end eateries, local neighbourhood restaurants and popular takeaway outlets.

Menulog NZ Commercial Director, Paul Dodds, says having NZ Post on board highlights both the growth of Menulog and the popularity of the online takeaway and home delivery industry in New Zealand.

"The demand is there and in the last year there has been a big shift in the mindset of consumers to ordering online with people realising the convenience and time saving benefits of getting food delivered to their door," he says.

"Peoples’ lives are busier than ever, juggling work commitments and time with family and friends, so we give customers the chance to order what they want online and have it delivered to their door so they’ve got time to get on and do what they want."

Mr Dodds says the BringIt drivers will pick up and drop off Menulog food orders.

"These drivers know the city better than anyone and they know the importance of getting something from A to B in the shortest possible time. So when it comes to transporting food, timely and efficient delivery is critical."

NZ Post General Manager Customer Experience and Innovation, Mike Stewart says it is always looking for ways to diversify and with the growing demand for online takeaways and home delivery it is an ideal market to tap into.

"Delivering all sorts of goods is what we do best and with Menulog it takes what we can offer to the next level," he says.

Menulog pioneered the food delivery market in New Zealand and has been operating for almost seven years. As the country’s largest online ordering and delivery platform, Menulog offers kiwis the greatest choice of food at their fingertips, for the best price.

The Menulog platform is designed to give each customer a personalised experience by pre-empting what and where they like to eat, and offer food and restaurant recommendations based on their previous orders.

Menulog is also Australia's biggest online takeaway and home delivery service with more than 8,600 partner restaurants. The Menulog Group is part of Just Eat, the global leader in food delivery in 12 countries.