Two more local foodies prepare to get Toasted

Friday, 12 May, 2017 - 16:24

With just days to go until entries close, two more Hawke’s Bay epicureans have registered to serve up their ultimate toasted sandwich as part of new Winter F.A.W.C! event Toasted!

Toasted! will bring together six local foodies battling it out to create their own version of that crispy, buttery, gooey Kiwi classic - the toastie. The event, to be held in a market-style atmosphere at Shed 1, 2 Riddell Street, Ahuriri, was launched as part of the Winter F.A.W.C! programme a fortnight ago.

Texan barbeque kings Bareknuckle BBQ quickly jumped on board with the concept - as did Ahuriri café Hep Set Mooch. This week, Toasted! also welcomed the team from Carr’s Kitchen in Hastings, and chic bakery Picnic has promised to deliver its toasted sandwich on their wonderful house-baked sourdough.

With only two spots left in the line-up, event host Napier City Council is urging interested eateries to get their thinking caps - or chef’s whites - on and start dreaming up their signature item.

"We’re imagining thick slabs of bread, loads of cheese, really varied and delicious fillings, and lots of friendly - and slightly competitive - banter between the chefs," says NCC Event Manager Kevin Murphy. "What’s particularly cool is that the space on Riddell Street hasn’t been used for an event before. In fact, it’s normally a logging facility - but it will be dressed to the nines on Saturday 8th July and there will be a really friendly family atmosphere with music, and craft beer and local wine for the adults."

Tickets are $20 for adults, and $10 for children, and the ticket price includes one toasted sandwich portion, with the idea being that guests will sample all six on offer. "There’s a People’s Choice award for the best toastie and a mystery judge who will be tasting each offering and making the call on the Most Tantalising Toastie. It’s going to be a great afternoon - and perfect for families who want to drop in after their Saturday soccer game, or before watching the Lions test that night."

Chefs or cafes wishing to get involved can contact Mr Murphy on kevin.murphy@napier.govt.nz - but they must do so by close of business Monday 15 May.

"This event is certainly not one for the gluten-free!" he says.

F.A.W.C! Toasted!

From 12-5pm - Saturday 8 July 2017

For tickets head to https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2017/f-a-w-c-toasted/hawkes-bay-gisborne