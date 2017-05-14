Paper engineering carries point-of-sale to new level

Sunday, 14 May, 2017 - 15:09

Point-of-sale displays are soaring to a new level with the astonishing examples of paper engineering that have carried off the Sign and Display Print prize at Pride In Print 2017 for Auckland company Production Partners.

Lion Nathan needed something out of the ordinary for their "Here’s to Interesting" campaign to promote their range of Mac’s ales and approached innovative print management, packaging and paper engineering designers Production Partners to come up with a solution.

They worked with APC Innovate to produce a stunning stand which features an animal head positioned above the beers on display.

The head is made from thick card cut at precise angles and then folded to create a 3D effect for the faces of different animals.

The stand is one part of an integrated campaign for Lion Nathan, also including wall posters and a pop-up book which also feature 3D animal heads.

Judge Tim Upton says the design has broken through barriers for point-of-sale displays.

"What is outstanding about this is that it is taking paper engineering to a new level," he says.

"The card has been cut at angles to create a 3D effect.

"It is part of a nationwide integrated campaign in supermarkets and outlets and it hits the brief perfectly in promoting the product.

"It pushes the boundaries of creativity. You can’t do this using wood. This is something only print can do."

Production Partners owner Lee Shaw says his firm’s commitment to achieving such standards in paper engineering is "what sets us apart from others".

"That point of difference in print is what we strive to achieve," he says.

"It is a question of making paper look more engineered than just putting ink on paper.

"This is what we have always done but this is the highest level of recognition we have ever achieved in any awards."