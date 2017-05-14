Dairy Live: Stream streamed live from the farm

Sunday, 14 May, 2017 - 15:02

On Monday morning, Kiwis nationwide can spend some time on a working dairy farm courtesy of live camera streams featuring, amongst other things, paddocks, streams, vistas and of course, cows.

The video streams from four high-definition cameras will go live on DairyNZ’s website at 5am on Monday to coincide with the launch of a report on the work that dairy farmers have been doing to protect their waterways.

The Sustainable Dairying - Water Accord report is a three-year progress update on sector-wide efforts to protect water quality and the environment. It will be formally launched at an event at Te Papa in Wellington on Monday, 2pm.

The Dairy Live video streams will broadcast from a North Waikato dairy farm from dawn till dusk, says Alister Body, chair of DairyNZ’s Dairy Environment Leaders Group.

"These days most Kiwis don’t get the chance to actually see what a real, working dairy farm looks like."

"So we thought we’d give people the opportunity to go ‘down on the farm’ using technology so that they can see things for themselves. It’s based on a concept of ‘Slow TV’, which has become really popular across the world".

Mr Body said the dairy sector accepted it had to keep lifting its game to improve the quality of waterways.

"There’s absolutely no doubt we have an important job to do. That’s why we set up the Water Accord several years ago, to make sure everyone involved in dairy farming is working toward the goal every Kiwi, including farmers, want - clean and healthy waterways."

The DairyLive static cameras will broadcast farming scenes, including pasture, a stream and mature riparian planting, and (hopefully) cows.

"That’s supposing they don’t get camera-shy," said Mr Body. "In any event, taking some time out to watch the grass grow is a nice way to start the day, as any dairy farmer will tell you."

Camera links will be live Monday 5am at www.dairynz.co.nz/wateraccord and sunrise will be just after 7am.