Rocket Lab to open test launch window

Monday, 15 May, 2017 - 06:50

Rocket Lab, an American-New Zealand aerospace company, will open a 10 day launch attempt window from 9am May 22, 2017, ahead of the first launch attempt of the company’s Electron rocket.

This ambitious endeavour to launch a vehicle into orbit has never been achieved from a private launch facility. The test launch, titled ‘It’s a Test’, will take place from Rocket Lab’s Launch Complex 1 on the MÄhia Peninsula, New Zealand.

The test launch attempt will only proceed if conditions are ideal for launch. Due to the nature of launching rockets, planned launches are often subject to multiple and subsequent postponements. History has shown it is common for launches to be scrubbed as small, technical modifications are often required, particularly during a test phase. Weather can also cause scrubs - winds and heavy rain will likely result in a postponement.

Peter Beck, Founder and CEO of Rocket Lab, said the test launch attempt will collect valuable data to inform future test and commercial launches.

"We are all incredibly excited to get to this point. Our talented team has been preparing for years for this opportunity and we want to do our best to get it right. Our number one priority is to gather enough data and experience to prepare for a commercial phase. Only then can we can start delivering on our mission to make space more accessible.

"During this first launch attempt it is possible we will scrub multiple attempts as we wait until we are ready and conditions are favorable", said Beck.

This is the first of three test launches planned from Launch Complex 1 ahead of the commercial stage.

As part of the launch attempt, MÄhia East Coast Road will be closed to the general public from 9am-8pm on May 22, 2017. Subsequent road closures will be notified following a decision to scrub a launch attempt.

Safety is of utmost concern to Rocket Lab and the public are asked to follow the instructions of emergency services and remain in safe areas during the test launch.