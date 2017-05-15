High producing contract vineyard placed on the market for sale

Monday, 15 May, 2017 - 09:32

A boutique highly productive vineyard supplying grapes to one New Zealand’s largest contract winemakers has been placed on the market for sale.

Zaccarat Vineyard in Renwick on the outskirts of Blenheim consists of some eight hectares of grape plantings - encompassing 6.55 hectares of sauvignon blanc vines and 1.43 hectares of pinot noir.

The vineyard has a six year production average of cropping 109 tonnes of sauvignon blanc annually, and 8.6 tonnes of pinot noir per season. Revenue from the 2016 grape growing activities was $264,979. The sauvignon blanc vines planted in 2003, while the pinot noir varietal was planted in 2001.

Zaccarat vineyard is contracted to supply two separate wine companies with its harvests. The entire sauvignon blanc crop is supplied to privately-owned Indevin, which produces wine for both export and domestic market labels using multi-vineyard juice.

In addition to sourcing grapes from contract growers, Indevin also owns or leases extensive vineyard plantings throughout Marlborough, Gisborne, Central Otago and Hawke's Bay. In 2014 the company crushed more than 50,000 tonnes of grapes in New Zealand

Meanwhile, family-owned Marlborough label Framingham Wines takes Zaccarat’s entire pinot noir crop. Zaccarat Vineyard has accreditation from the quality control organisation Sustainable Winegrowng New Zealand.

The vineyard and associated two-storey260 square metre designer-built executive home are being marketed for sale through Bayleys Marlborough. Salesperson Andy Poswillo said that in total, the freehold property consisted of 9.34 hectares of flat land situated in Kaituna Tuamarina Road on the fertile Wairau Plains.

Supply agreements from both Indevin and Framingham would transfer to the new purchaser of Zaccarat Vineyard for the continuation of grape supply in coming harvests, Mr Poswillo said.

"With sauvignon blanc being in particularly high demand by both the domestic and internationally-owned labels operating in and around Marlborough the industry is in good shape," Mr Poswillo said.

"The vineyard was strategically planted to extract the maximum tonnage from the most efficient usage of the landholding shape. This founding philosophy has proven over the years to have been the correct business decision - as Zaccarat has constantly delivered solid returns for its owners.

"While the quality of home contained within this offering is very much at the top end of luxury residences in the region, the revenue derived from the vines is certainly not in the ‘lifestyle’ category but is a very much serious vineyard business."

A full management contract is available for owners who want a "hands-off" involvement while living on the property, or for absentee owners.

Building infrastructure on the vineyard consists of a double bay 86 square metre machinery and equipment storage shed on a concrete pad.

"The Wairau Plains region north-west of Blenheim is one of New Zealand’s most intensively planted grape growing destinations - and for obvious reasons it is sought-after for its sauvignon blanc landholdings," Mr Poswillo said.