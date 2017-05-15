Ultimate tradie road trip to build apprentice numbers

Monday, 15 May, 2017 - 09:45

A group of talented BCITO tradies have just finished an epic four-week road trip across New Zealand to raise awareness of the vital need for more apprentices.

The Building and Construction Industry Training Organisation ran the Not Your Average Tradie Road Trip to showcase the building trade as a great career opportunity to both school leavers and their influencers like teachers, parents and guardians.

New Zealand is currently facing its biggest ever building boom and there is simply not enough skill in the industry to meet this nationwide demand, says BCITO Chief Executive Warwick Quinn.

"While the Government announced this month that 43,000 New Zealanders are engaged in an apprenticeship this is still nowhere near high enough to meet current demand."

"The construction sector needs around 64,500 new people over the next five years to meet new growth and replace people who leave. BCITO currently has just over 10,500 apprentices in training, but needs thousands more each year to meet demand," says Quinn.

The Road Trip, which kicked off on 10 April and ran until 14 May, made a real difference to community organisations and charities across the country feeling the strain of increased demand in the construction sector.

During the road trip, the tradies travelled to Auckland, Tauranga, New Plymouth and Wanaka before heading back up to Auckland. They carried out work at a number of locations including dedicated spaces for at-risk youth, a health and social services provider, a surf club and schools.