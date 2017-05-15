Dunedin City Council approves pest control in Silverstream

Monday, 15 May, 2017 - 11:57

The Dunedin City Council has agreed to a request from OSPRI to undertake a pest control operation using 1080 on council land in the Silverstream catchment area.

The operation is part of OSPRI’s TBfree NZ programme to control and eradicate bovine TB in possums and is expected to be carried out on DCC, Department of Conservation and private land. The 1080 application is likely to begin on or after 5 June.

DCC Chief Executive Sue Bidrose says the DCC gave serious consideration to the proposal before permission was approved.

"OSPRI has a national responsibility to conduct pest control work to prevent the spread of TB and works with landowners for permission. Since the request was made our focus has been on ensuring that we put in place all possible precautions, more than bare minimum requirements, to ensure that the drop is done safely."

Dr Bidrose says the operation is part of a national programme and fits with the Government’s goal of a predator free New Zealand by 2050.

"This operation targets possums, but will also reduce the number of rats and other predators. It will remove threats to our native bird species and biodiversity, giving them a better chance of survival and helping them to flourish. New Zealand research shows eradication by 1080 gives birds like the South Island robin a better chance of survival."

Acting Parks and Recreation Manager Tom Dyer says the DCC has been working with OSPRI and there are strict policies around 1080 use.

"A highly cautious approach is being taken so no drinking water will be used from the Silverstream while 1080 is present."

He says the operation will have some impact for recreational users.

"The catchment and affected tracks will be closed to all users for around 15 days. After that, the reserve will re-open to the general public, but will remain closed to dogs for up to 12 months and hunting permits for the catchment will be suspended to ensure dog safety. Alternative off-lead walking tracks have been identified and will be promoted to dog owners."

"We’re working to ensure all users are informed about this."

The operation is weather dependent, and will take around two weeks. OSPRI will signpost in affected areas. Information will be available for the public on the DCC website, including alternative recreational areas for dog owners and other users. www.dunedin.govt.nz/silver-stream-pestcontrol.