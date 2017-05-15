NZ Thoroughbred Racing announces new CEO

Monday, 15 May, 2017 - 13:47

The Board of New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing announced today, after a global search, the appointment of Bernard Saundry as the next NZTR Chief Executive.

Dr Alan Jackson, Chairman of NZTR said "Bernard’s vast knowledge and experience from the creation of Racing.com and negotiating media rights, will be advantageous to New Zealand racing. His proven career in racing administration, club funding, building relationships with the jockey association and trainers and his experience with Country Racing will be invaluable."

"Mr Saundry is arguably one of Australasia’s most experienced racing administrators and has spent the last 14 years in senior roles at Racing Victoria including Racing Development Director, Commercial Director, Chief Operating Officer, and the past four years as Chief Executive Officer."

"During Mr Sundry’s tenure, he implemented a digital platform, negotiated broadcast rights, and entered into joint ventures. He was instrumental in developing a shared service model for clubs to create efficiencies, something the Board believes has potential in New Zealand."

Dr Jackson said "thoroughbred racing requires strong leadership. Mr Saundry has the energy, experience and enthusiasm to make a material difference to NZ racing. He's well placed to build innovation and promote New Zealand racing to international markets."

Bernard Saundry said, "I am honoured to be appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of NZ Thoroughbred Racing. Racing in NZ is an important contributor on the international racing and breeding stage. To work with the Board and staff in leading the future growth of NZ Thoroughbred Racing for all clubs, owners, breeders, trainers, jockeys, stable hands and racing fans is an opportunity I truly appreciate. Importantly the horse must always be a central focus in all our future planning."

The Hon Michael Duffy, Past Chairman of Racing Victoria and the first Australian to be awarded the Order of New Zealand, ONZ said, "New Zealand is very fortunate to secure someone with Bernard's experience and leadership qualities, his involvement in Australian racing will be missed."

Bernard has spent 37 years in race club administration, his knowledge of racing, vision and digital is second to none. Before Racing Victoria, he was CEO of Harness Racing Victoria and Western Bulldogs AFL Club.

Dr Jackson said there was a large number of applicants for the role which shows the degree of interest in New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing. Last week four shortlisted candidates were interviewed, two were New Zealanders and two were Australian.